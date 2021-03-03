Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $6.22. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 130,653 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

