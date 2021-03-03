Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.