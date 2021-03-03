CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $2,831.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016267 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,594,437 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

