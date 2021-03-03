Cloudera (CLDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.25.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.