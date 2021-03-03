Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.15% of Cloudera worth $93,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDR. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,379.52. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

