Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 47.3% in February

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the January 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 309,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 103.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 42,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,426. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

