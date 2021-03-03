CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $179.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

