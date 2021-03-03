CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME remained flat at $$206.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.48. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $224.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.