CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in February

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 3,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,633. The company has a quick ratio of 422.30, a current ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

