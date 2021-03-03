CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 23,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,962. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,113. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 137,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

