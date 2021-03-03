Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Down 9.2%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s share price traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.01. 607,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,186,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

