Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 7.7%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 809,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 703,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

