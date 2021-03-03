Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 89.0% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a PE ratio of -518,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

