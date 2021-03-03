Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the January 28th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,838.0 days.

CGEAF stock remained flat at $$91.64 during trading on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61.

CGEAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

