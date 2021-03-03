Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 120.4% in February

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the January 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

