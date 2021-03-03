Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 120.4% in February

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the January 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
