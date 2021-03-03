Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 1,688,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 608,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,118 shares of company stock worth $3,629,064 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

