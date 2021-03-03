Coin Artist Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Coin Artist token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $22,485.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00777980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars.

