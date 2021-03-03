CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $16.94 million and $1.16 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00788774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

