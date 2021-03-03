CoinUs Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006538 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006243 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

