Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GAIA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of GAIA opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 385.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

