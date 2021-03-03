Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCO. Colliers Securities upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,219. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.