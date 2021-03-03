Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $17,562,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 231,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

