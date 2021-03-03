Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells $190,327.80 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80.

CBSH stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 403,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

