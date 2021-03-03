Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,502 shares of company stock worth $6,840,087 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.