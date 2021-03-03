Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

