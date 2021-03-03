Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €4.99 ($5.87) and traded as high as €5.59 ($6.58). Commerzbank shares last traded at €5.46 ($6.42), with a volume of 4,806,969 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.40 ($6.35).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.51 and a 200 day moving average of €4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

