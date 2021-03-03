Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 10,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

