Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.86

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 4829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,256. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

