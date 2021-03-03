Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.