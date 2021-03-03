Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 582,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,099. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

