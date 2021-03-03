Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 582,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.80.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

