Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 582,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

