Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

PASTF stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, and South America. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including smart bumpers and tailgates, as well as smart face products.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.