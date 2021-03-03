Comparing Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Horizon and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 23.18% 7.78% 0.79% Alerus Financial 17.50% 13.97% 1.58%

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Horizon pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Horizon and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 8 1 2.91 Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Horizon currently has a consensus price target of $12.77, indicating a potential downside of 25.09%. Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.25%. Given First Horizon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Horizon and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $2.28 billion 4.16 $440.91 million $1.66 10.27 Alerus Financial $207.49 million 2.45 $29.54 million $1.91 15.54

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, it offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, it operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; and installment loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services; and wealth management services, such as financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

