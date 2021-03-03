Comparing Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) & Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alliant Energy and Genie Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus target price of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Alliant Energy pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Genie Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Genie Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86% Genie Energy 4.14% 23.17% 9.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and Genie Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.21 $567.40 million $2.31 20.30 Genie Energy $315.29 million 0.65 $4.18 million N/A N/A

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Genie Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; and solar panel manufacturing, and solar installation design and project management activities. In addition, it holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel, as well as owns an interest in a contracted drilling services operation. Genie Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

