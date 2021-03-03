Comparing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

72.1% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Truist Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $14.66 billion 5.37 $3.22 billion $4.37 13.38 Intesa Sanpaolo $52.10 billion 0.99 $4.66 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Truist Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Truist Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 9 10 0 2.53 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 10 0 2.77

Truist Financial presently has a consensus target price of $49.08, suggesting a potential downside of 16.10%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides retail and wholesale brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, and investment advice. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through approximately 2,958 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of approximately 3,752 branches in Italy and 1,047 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

