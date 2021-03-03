Comparing Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sysmex pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Sysmex and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $2.78 billion 8.06 $320.91 million $0.77 69.70 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $38.89 billion 1.15 -$84.00 million $0.12 92.83

Sysmex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S. Sysmex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Sysmex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sysmex and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 1 3 0 0 1.75 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 2 8 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Sysmex has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sysmex and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 10.29% 10.73% 7.91% A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3.88% 5.59% 2.91%

Summary

Sysmex beats A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. It also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, the company offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; cancer genome profiling systems; and cytogenic testing and lab assay services. It is also involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, and welfare services; development, manufacture, and sale of nucleic acid analogs; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands. Its Logistics and Services segment offers freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services under Damco, Maersk Line, Safmarine, and Sealand Â- A Maersk Company brands; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals and Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; trading and sale of bunker oil; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

