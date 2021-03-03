Comparing Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $560,000.00 157.38 -$19.46 million ($0.54) -3.41 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 429.92 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -7.44

Vascular Biogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -2,692.41% -61.77% -47.23% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.35% -39.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vascular Biogenics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 124.18%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.66%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Vascular Biogenics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat GI tumors and has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. In addition, it is developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. Further, the company is developing VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based compound used to treat atherosclerosis that has completed phase II clinical, as well as in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of NASH and renal fibrosis. It is also developing VB-601 and 611 for immuno-oncology and anti-inflammatory applications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist for treating congenital hyperinsulinism; and an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

