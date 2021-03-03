Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.66

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 7418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Compass Diversified by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.