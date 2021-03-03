Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the January 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 2,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

