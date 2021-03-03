comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.47. 1,928,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 960,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $252.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.