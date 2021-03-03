Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $16,159.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.90 or 0.99973902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.00973821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.50 or 0.00445193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00297842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091553 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006325 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00039188 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,588,854 coins and its circulating supply is 10,191,692 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

