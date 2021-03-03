Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the January 28th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:CCM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,322. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.89.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
