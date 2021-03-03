Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the January 28th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:CCM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,322. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.