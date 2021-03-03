Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09. 10,213,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,458,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conformis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

