Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $2.60

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS CFXTF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

