Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Up 5.7%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.57. 488,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 446,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

