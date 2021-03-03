Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.18.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $218.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

