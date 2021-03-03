Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

