Content Neutrality Network 1-Day Volume Tops $110,230.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $110,230.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

