Content Value Network (CVNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.96 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $2.96 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00784640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00045495 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.